MIC president SA Vigneswaran submitting his nomination papers to his deputy, M Saravanan, at the party’s headquarters today.

KUALA LUMPUR: SA Vigneswaran will serve as MIC president for a third term with no one to challenge him for the top post in the party’s upcoming elections.

Nominations for the president’s post closed at 12pm today with Vigneswaran, a former Senate president, the only party member to have submitted a nomination form for the top position.

MIC will hold its party elections for the 2024-2027 term on April 12.

The former Kota Raja MP was first elected as MIC president in July 2018, after Barisan Nasional was voted out of the federal government.

During the 77th MIC general assembly in November last year, the party unanimously passed a resolution barring any contest for the post of president and deputy president in the 2024 party elections.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan said the resolution was passed after several motions at the state level, including in Pahang and Perak, that both posts be uncontested during the party polls.

