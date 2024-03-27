Ex-law minister Zaid Ibrahim said the primary duty of ‘smart Malays’ was not to make money for the government, but to ensure Bumiputera interests were protected for a long time.

PETALING JAYA: Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim has called on the nation’s “smart Malays” to use their positions of privilege to salvage their race’s economic future, in a criticism of Ekuiti Nasional Bhd’s (Ekuinas) disposal of a controlling stake in offshore support vessel provider Icon Offshore Bhd.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he took aim at the sale of a 50.2% interest by Hallmark Odyssey Sdn Bhd – a special purpose vehicle of Ekuinas – to Singapore-based company Liannex Maritime Sdn Bhd for RM172.7 million.

“Smart Malays do not always serve the interests of ordinary Malays. They serve the elite class. They serve the political interests of the leaders.

“How do you explain the recent disposal of Ekuinas’s controlling stake in Icon Offshore? To the Chinese, of course. Do you think Ekuinas would dispose of a strategic stake in the energy sector without a political blessing?” he said.

Zaid said that the primary duty of “smart Malays” was not to make money for the government, but to ensure Bumiputera interests were protected for a long time.

“Khazanah (Nasional Bhd) and other entities have started selling off; apparently, it’s prudent to do so.

“If you fail to strengthen Bumiputera interests, you have, in essence, betrayed the trust of the Malays. The politicians will play politics with Malay interests, but you have a more sacred duty,” he said.

He was ostensibly referring to rumours, since denied by a spokesman of the sovereign wealth fund in a report by Malaysiakini, that Khazanah Nasional Bhd would be selling off its 32.67% stake in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Khazanah is the largest shareholder of MAHB while the Employees Provident Fund has a 7.06% equity interest in the airport operator.

The Edge recently reported that Khazanah, EPF and New York-headquartered Global Infrastructure Partners were understood to be forming a consortium to own and operate MAHB, which currently manages 39 airports across Malaysia as well as one international airport in Turkey.

Zaid also said that the majority of Malays either “lack capital or proper education, (and have) work ethics that are less than optimum”.

“They could be victims of an irresponsible political class. They could still suffer the hangovers of many years of feudal rule. But your mission is to help them no matter how difficult it is.

“If you have to lose your jobs, so be it. You are the last bastion to help your kind. If the intelligent Malays are too weak (or too greedy) to defend the legitimate interests of the people, then there is no hope for the many out there.”