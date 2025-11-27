Form 4 student left unconscious after alleged school beating

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the victim had allegedly bad-mouthed a friend of one of the students, who later rounded up three other students to confront the victim. (File pic)

SUNGAI PETANI : A Form Four student at a school near here was left unconscious in a toilet after he was allegedly beaten by a group of students on Monday.

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the victim’s mother learned about the incident when she was contacted by a school teacher, who informed her that her son was found unconscious in the school hostel toilet.

“The victim’s mother said her son was sent to the hospital for treatment. She also claimed that the incident happened in the middle of the night involving several students,” he said in a statement.

Hanyan said that initial investigations showed the victim had allegedly bad-mouthed a friend of one of the students, who later rounded up three others to confront him.

Following the alleged assault, four male students aged between 16 and 17 have been detained for investigations. One of the 16-year-old students was remanded for three days from today.

Hanyan said the case is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code and for causing harassment, distress, fear or alarm under Section 507B of the Penal Code – a new anti-bullying provision.

Meanwhile, the Kedah education department has expelled a group of students involved in the incident after a thorough internal investigation by the school.

In a Bernama report, the department stressed that bullying and violence are serious offences which should not be tolerated.