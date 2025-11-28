Coca-Cola out to make recycling a real thing across Asean

Umesh Madhavan of Coca-Cola (right) and Tina Jamaluddin of the US-Asean Business Council during a recent visit to Hiroyuki Industries’ recycling facility in Johor Bahru. (USABC pic)

PETALING JAYA : Coca-Cola is taking a leading role in driving Southeast Asia’s transition toward a circular economy by partnering with governments, industry groups, and local recyclers to reduce plastic packaging waste and strengthen sustainable recycling infrastructure.

Stakeholders at the recently concluded US-Asean Business Council forum held in Johor and Jakarta from Nov 25–27 emphasised the need for extended producer responsibility (EPR) systems across Asean.

These systems are designed to manage the full lifecycle of packaging, from production to recycling, in a way that is investment-friendly, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable.

“Addressing waste management collection and infrastructure challenges is often complex; however, Coca-Cola is committed to collective action to accelerate progress,” said Umesh Madhavan, director of packaging sustainability at Coca-Cola, in a statement.

“Across Southeast Asia, we collaborate with governments, industries, recyclers, our bottling partners and NGOs to strengthen local recycling and collection systems and infrastructure.

“Our efforts include advocating for well-structured EPR systems in Malaysia and Indonesia, and well-designed deposit return systems in Singapore. Through ongoing investments and partnerships, we are committed to helping reduce plastic packaging waste.”

The company’s commitment is exemplified by collaborations with key partners, innovative recycling facilities such as Hiroyuki Industries in Malaysia and Amandina Bumi Nusantara in Indonesia.

These partnerships enable the creation of high-quality recycled PET and support ethical, socially responsible practices within the informal waste sector.

Tina Jamaluddin, chief country representative for Malaysia at US-Asean Business Council, said Malaysia’s EPR framework is an opportunity to build a practical, multi-material system that drives environmental impact and investment certainty

The business council said it is actively fostering collaboration between the private and public sectors to accelerate Southeast Asia’s transition to a circular economy.

However, it noted that implementing effective EPR systems in Asean presents unique challenges due to the complex integration of the region’s vast informal waste sector, limited institutional capacity and support, and persistent funding limitations.