BN submits candidate list for Sabah Cabinet

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a smooth formation of a new state government is important to ensure political stability.

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional (BN) has submitted a list of candidates for consideration as ministers and assistant ministers in Sabah’s new Cabinet, the coalition’s chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid said that parties which backed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) were told to submit a list of candidates, Sinar Harian reported.

“We were told (to submit a list of candidates) and BN has done so,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid, the deputy prime minister, said BN components got along well with those in GRS, and that a smooth formation of a new state government was important to ensure political stability.

He said he had contacted the prime minister as well as Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor, who was sworn in for a second term on Sunday, to ensure that Sabah was politically stable.

“Even though at the initial stage, the majority secured (by GRS) was questioned, it is clear that the coordinated efforts (of parties involved) have borne fruit,” he said.

BN put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades, winning just six of the 45 seats it contested in Saturday’s state election.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed that BN had given its support to form the Sabah government with Hajiji as chief minister, while Zahid previously said that the coalition was willing to work with “like-minded” parties to form the state government.

Earlier today, the youth wing of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah urged GRS to reject BN’s backing in the formation of the state government.

The wing said GRS had already secured a comfortable majority to form the state administration, with 29 seats from GRS, five independents, three from Upko, and one each from Pakatan Harapan and KDM, in addition to STAR’s two seats.