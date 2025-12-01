Cameron Highlands landslide likely caused by continuous downpour

JPBD said the Cameron Highlands district council and concessionaire had carried out road-clearing works on the day of the incident, and that access to the apartment area was reopened to all vehicles the next morning. (PDRM pic)

KUANTAN : The landslide at a hillside near Block C of the Puncak Arabella Apartment in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, on Nov 28 is believed to have been caused by continuous heavy rain.

The Cameron Highlands district disaster management committee (JPBD) said 91 victims from the 24 affected units in Block C had been instructed to move to the Puncak Arabella Hall relief centre.

“A total of 40 residents are already at the relief centre while 51 others have moved to their relatives’ houses nearby,” it said in a statement today.

No casualties were involved in the incident, which occurred at about 8.45pm.

JPBD said that the department of minerals and geoscience had put temporary slope-protection measures in place pending the start of large-scale cleaning works.

“The process to evacuate the residents in Block B, which is adjacent to Block C, will also be carried out in stages if the slope evaluation report indicates a need to do so for the safety of the residents,” it said.

JPBD said the Cameron Highlands district council and concessionaire had carried out road-clearing works on the day of the incident, and that access to the apartment area was reopened to all vehicles the next morning.

It advised the public, especially social media users, not to circulate unverified information, photographs or videos regarding the landslide, as this could cause public anxiety.