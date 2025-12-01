Ban on single-use plastic bags at all permanent business premises from Jan 1

Johari said the decision was made at a meeting of environment ministers and state executive councillors responsible for the environment.
He was responding in a parliamentary reply to Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas), who asked about the government’s efforts to curtail microplastics in the environment.
Johari noted that under the Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030, the government has already implemented a 20 sen pollution charge on single-use plastic bags at all permanent business premises.
“This charge is based on the user-pays principle to prevent and discourage the use of single-use plastics and their unregulated disposal, and to reduce microplastic pollution,” he said.
“The implementation of this ban will improve upon this pollution charge.”