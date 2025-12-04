Probe on PAS rep’s post on royal stage incident completed, says Saifuddin

Manjoi assemblyman Hafez Sabri had alleged that the woman who rushed towards Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah at the state-level National Day celebration on Aug 31 was Chinese, a claim which the police had since denied.

PETALING JAYA : The investigation papers on a social media post by Manjoi assemblyman Hafez Sabri about a security breach involving Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Sept 10 for further instructions, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a written parliamentary reply, Saifuddin said the PAS assemblyman was investigated for statements conducive to public mischief under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and improper use of network facilities or services under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction, while Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 carries a maximum fine of RM500,000, up to two years in jail, or both, upon conviction.

The post alleged that the woman who rushed towards Sultan Nazrin at the Perak state-level National Day celebration on Aug 31 was Chinese.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which investigated Hafez, previously said the post was false and racially charged as police had stated that the woman involved was a 41-year-old Malay woman with a history of receiving psychiatric treatment.

“As confirmed by Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department director, the allegation is untrue and has the potential to stir racial tension and create negative perceptions among the public,” it said on Sept 3.

MCMC stressed that the spread of false, racially charged content is a serious offence that threatens harmony and public order.

Hafez had deleted and apologised for his post. He claimed it was manipulated by “irresponsible parties” who circulated a screenshot before he corrected it within minutes.

DAP Youth wings in Penang and Negeri Sembilan later filed police reports against Hafez over the posting.