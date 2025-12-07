M’sian women shuttlers set up semi-final clash with Indonesia in SEA Games

The Malaysians beat Vietnam 3-1 in a quarter-final tie and will take on Indonesia tomorrow for a place in the final.
They can expect a tougher time against Indonesia, which beat Myanmar 3-0 in another quarter-final tie today.
Malaysia got off to a shaky start when top women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa went down to Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-15, 10-21, 21-23 in a match lasting 65 minutes.
Wong Ling Ching kept Malaysia’s hopes alive after overcoming Vu Thi Trang in three games, 21-14, 20-22, 21-13, in the second singles.
Pearly Tan-M Thinaah made it 2-1 for Malaysia by easily defeating Pham Thi Dieu Ly-Pham Thi Khanh 21-12, 21-8, before second singles shuttler Siti Zulaikha Azmi clinched the winning point after beating Bui Bich Phuong 21-19, 21-19.
The men’s team is scheduled to play the Philippines in their opener later today.