M’sian women shuttlers set up semi-final clash with Indonesia in SEA Games

Wong Ling Ching and Siti Zulaikha Azmi (right) won their matches today to help Malaysia advance in the women’s team event at the SEA Games in Bangkok. (Bernama pics)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s women shuttlers have booked a semi-final berth in the team event at the 33rd SEA Games in Bangkok today.

The Malaysians beat Vietnam 3-1 in a quarter-final tie and will take on Indonesia tomorrow for a place in the final.

They can expect a tougher time against Indonesia, which beat Myanmar 3-0 in another quarter-final tie today.

Malaysia got off to a shaky start when top women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa went down to Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-15, 10-21, 21-23 in a match lasting 65 minutes.

Wong Ling Ching kept Malaysia’s hopes alive after overcoming Vu Thi Trang in three games, 21-14, 20-22, 21-13, in the second singles.

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah made it 2-1 for Malaysia by easily defeating Pham Thi Dieu Ly-Pham Thi Khanh 21-12, 21-8, before second singles shuttler Siti Zulaikha Azmi clinched the winning point after beating Bui Bich Phuong 21-19, 21-19.

The men’s team is scheduled to play the Philippines in their opener later today.