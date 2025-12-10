LRT 3 launch delayed to ensure trains are fault-free, says Prasarana CEO

The 37.8km Shah Alam Line was originally slated to open on Sept 30 but this was postponed to Dec 31.

SHAH ALAM : The launch of the LRT 3 has been postponed to ensure passenger safety, with 22 train sets undergoing critical safety trials, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd CEO Amir Hamdan said today.

Amir said a new launch date would be announced once the testing and commissioning phase, which includes trial runs, fault-free runs (FFR) and trial operations, is completed by mid-January next year.

“As the operator, we are ready to operate the LRT 3 safely once the train assets have been fully handed over to us by the project team,” he told a press conference at the Shah Alam LRT station today.

The 37.8km line, known as the Shah Alam line, was originally slated to open on Sept 30 but this was postponed to Dec 31.

It has 25 stations, linking Bandar Utama to Johan Setia and connecting with the Kajang MRT at Bandar Utama and Kelana Jaya LRT at Glenmarie.

Patrick Hwang, LRT 3 project director from Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, said the company began the FFR trial on Aug 26.

Under regulations, he said that one “Golden Train” must complete 4,000km without error. Five trains must complete 3,000km, and the remaining 18 trains 2,500km each without glitches.

The Golden Train target has been achieved, while three trains have achieved the 3,000km objective, with the remaining 18 trains still undergoing FFR.

Hwang said 33 issues had been identified during testing, mostly technical problems that could be fixed via software patches.

Other issues included trains failing to dock accurately at platforms, departure failures, and doors not opening automatically, he added.

“We’re prioritising stress testing in order to have a safe and reliable rail system. The test will now be conducted with a higher intensity over a longer period of time.

“The objective is to identify potential issues early on, to prevent any failure once the system is offered to the public,” he said.