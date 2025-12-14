Two held after reports of gunfire at Australia’s Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach in eastern Sydney is Australia’s most famous beach, attracting large numbers of surfers, swimmers, and tourists, especially on weekends. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australian police said two people were in custody following reports of multiple gunshots Sunday at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, urging the public to take shelter.

“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” New South Wales police said in a statement on social media.

Two people had been taken into custody, they said, warning that the operation was “ongoing” and people should to avoid the area, obey police instructions and avoid crossing police lines.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald said one suspected shooter had been shot by police while another had been detained.

Bondi Beach in eastern Sydney is Australia’s most famous beach, drawing huge numbers of surfers, swimmers and tourists especially at weekends.