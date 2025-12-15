Police corporal claims trial to causing death of motorcyclist

The police vehicle was on patrol when it collided with the motorcycle last month.

KANGAR : A police corporal pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of dangerous driving and causing the death of a 24-year-old man on Nov 25.

Zulhairi Shunazar Abdul Shukor, 38, who is attached to the Kuala Perlis police station, claimed trial after the charge was read before magistrate Nurul Natasha Rizal.

He was accused of driving dangerously and causing a fatal collision with a motorcycle, killing rider Firdaus Aiman Zainon at Jalan Persiaran Wawasan here at 10.20pm on Nov 25.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

The magistrate granted him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and ordered the suspension of his driving licence pending the conclusion of the case.

Zulhairi also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of driving without due care and attention, causing an accident that resulted in serious injury to another motorcyclist, Aliff Noorhakim Alijesree, 25, at the same time and place.

The charge was made under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 or up to 12 months’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Zulhairi was granted bail of RM1,000 with one surety for the second charge. The court fixed Jan 28 for mention for both charges.