Committee unable to determine who falsified heritage players’ birth certs

PETALING JAYA : The independent committee set up to investigate falsified birth certificates involving seven heritage players could not conclusively determine who falsified the documents.

In its report issued yesterday, the committee, headed by former chief justice Raus Sharif, said it could not determine who falsified the documents as the certifying notary public did not cooperate with its investigation, and the seven players’ agents could not be located despite reasonable efforts.

Noting that forgery is a criminal offence, the committee urged FAM to lodge a police report so as to enable the authorities to conduct a proper investigation in order to establish the origin of the suspected forged documents, and identify those responsible.

“What is clear are the serious failures in oversight, due diligence and administrative control within FAM’s management, which permitted this incident to happen without detection or intervention,” the committee said.

Apart from lodging a police report, the committee said FAM has to restore the credibility and integrity of its operations by taking appropriate internal disciplinary action and implementing structural reforms.

MORE TO COME