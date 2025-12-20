Passengers fume as Malaysia Airlines cancels flight twice over two days

Passengers at KLIA after two days of a cancelled flight to Amritsar. (Gurmukh Singh pic)

PETALING JAYA : Repeated cancellations of a Malaysia Airlines flight to Amritsar, India, have left families forced to sleep at Kuala Lumpur International Airport since yesterday, a passenger has said.

Gurmukh Singh told FMT the flight was scheduled to depart at 5pm on Friday. “They told us the flight was cancelled because of bad weather in Amritsar,” Gurmukh said.

Passengers were placed in a nearby hotel in Putrajaya on Friday night and were taken to the airport today, for a flight at 9pm. “But it was cancelled again today,” he said.

Aman Kaur, 60, sitting on the floor after suffering a prolonged delay. (Gurmukh Singh pic)

Gurmukh said the airline had cited lack of landing slots in Amritsar and rescheduled the flight to 9am on Sunday.

FMT has contacted Malaysia Airlines for a response.

“They should be transparent with us because other flights are landing in Amritsar,” Gurmukh said.

Taranjit Kaur with her year-old child at KLIA. (Gurmukh Singh pic)

He said passengers with young children and the aged were left on their own at the airport. “Now we are sleeping at the airport. There are children and elderly people with us,” he said.

Gurmukh said he was heading to Amritsar for a spiritual visit and is now expected to reach the state of Punjab only on Sunday, losing three days of annual leave which have been spent at the airport.

Amritsar, in Punjab, India, is known as the centre of Sikhism and home to the gilded Golden Temple. It is a significant pilgrimage site.