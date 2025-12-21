More return home as flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu improves

A total of 4,873 flood victims from 1,655 families are still staying at 41 relief centres in Pahang. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The flood situation in Pahang and Terengganu is improving, with the number of evacuees at relief centres declining.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims has dropped from 7,004 from 2,373 families to 4,873 from 1,655 families as of 8.20am today.

They are being housed at 41 relief centres compared with 64 yesterday evening.

According to the social welfare department’s (JKM) Infobencana site, Kuantan district still has the highest number of evacuees in the state, with 4,127 taking shelter at 23 relief centres, followed by Pekan (456 at six relief centres) and Jerantut (86 at four relief centres).

The other affected districts are Bera, Temerloh, Rompin and Maran.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims in the Kemaman district has dropped slightly from 929 from 246 families to 921 from 245 families as of 9am.

The Terengganu state disaster management committee said the evacuees are being housed at the relief centres at SK Bukit Mentok, SK Binjai and SK Chukai.

However, the water levels at two rivers – Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit (F1), also in Setiu – has exceeded the alert level.