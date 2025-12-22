FAM to file police report over alleged forgery in heritage player scandal

Acting FAM president Yusoff Mahadi said a police report will help determine those responsible for the alleged forgery of documents involving the seven heritage players. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will lodge a police report soon over alleged document forgery involving seven Harimau Malaya heritage players.

Acting FAM president Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that the decision was made at the association’s executive committee meeting today, Bernama reported.

“We will lodge a report regarding the alleged forgery of documents that were submitted to Fifa and to determine who is responsible for the forgery,” he told reporters after the meeting at Wisma FAM here.

Yusoff said FAM will also comply with all the recommendations made by an independent committee which investigated the purported falsified birth certificates involving the seven players.

The committee had submitted several recommendations to FAM in its 59-page report following its investigation.

Among them is that FAM should immediately lodge a police report to enable the authorities to conduct a full and proper investigation to verify the origin of the documents suspected to be forged and to identify those responsible.

The committee noted that the case involves allegations of forgery of official documents, which constitutes a criminal offence under the law.

It recommended that FAM initiate disciplinary action against its general secretary, Noor Azman Rahman, as he had instructed for the impugned documents to be submitted to Fifa.

It also said FAM should undertake structural reforms and oversight, and implement preventive measures and initiatives to restore credibility in governance.