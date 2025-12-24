Boy reported missing after disagreement about iPad returns home

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said the boy is believed to have hidden in an empty house near his residence. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in Taman Bukit Indah here following a disagreement with his parents over the use of an iPad has returned home safely this evening.

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said a report on the child’s disappearance was lodged at 10.46am yesterday by the boy’s 47-year-old father.

The boy is believed to have left his family home after being denied access to the electronic device.

“The boy is believed to have hidden in an empty house near his residence. He has since returned home safely,” said Kumarasan.