Anwar grateful no sabotage, betrayal among unity govt parties

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was grateful that the parties in his government has become more united over time.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed gratitude that the cooperation among parties in the unity government remains strong – in an apparent dig at Perikatan Nasional.

Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan chairman, said there had been no attempts at “sabotage” or “betrayal” in his government, adding that the spirit of cooperation among allies has become stronger and more sincere.

“I am grateful that the unity and cooperation within the Madani government have grown stronger and more sincere, and that there have been no attempts at sabotage or betrayal among our friends,” he said at a press conference.

Anwar was responding to a question on the ongoing issues within PN, which have culminated in Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as the coalition’s chairman.

Muhyiddin announced this morning that he would step down as chairman effective Jan 1 after leading the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

This followed the political crisis in Perlis which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Bersatu had drawn backlash from PAS leaders for failing to take action on the five assemblymen who retracted support for Shukri.

In contrast, the PAS memberships of three assemblymen who also withdrew support for Shukri were terminated and their seats declared vacant.

Separately, Anwar said Putrajaya was closely monitoring criticism of Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts involving Thailand and Cambodia’s ongoing conflict, describing such views as being based on incomplete information.

He said Malaysia has taken a cautious and reserved approach in its engagement, as discussions were ongoing with both countries.

“Our position is to, of course, help mediate and ensure the cessation of hostilities. The decision is entirely up to the Thais and Cambodians. We don’t decide (on it),” he said.

He added that criticisms directed at Malaysia were rooted in ignorance and prejudice, saying all initiatives were carried out with the full participation and agreement of both countries.