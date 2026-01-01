Lawyer detained for allegedly helping to smuggle drugs into prison

Terengganu police chief Khairi Khairudin said a lawyer who allegedly abetted an inmate in smuggling drugs into Marang prison had been remanded for six days. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU : Police have arrested a lawyer for allegedly abetting an inmate in smuggling drugs into Marang prison.

Terengganu police chief Khairi Khairudin said the 32-year-old lawyer was arrested at about 10.45am on Dec 29 along Jalan Hiliran, Pulau Kambing, near here.

He said the suspect is believed to have assisted in smuggling drugs into the prison on Dec 23 through a male inmate, who was also his client, following a trial at the Kuala Terengganu High Court.

“After the trial, the inmate was taken back to Marang prison and instructed to undergo an examination using a body scanner.

“During the examination, prison authorities detected foreign objects in the inmate’s body and sent him to the prison clinic for monitoring,” Khairi told a press conference here.

He said the inmate was later taken to the Merchang health clinic in Marang for further examination before being returned to the Marang prison clinic for follow-up action.

Khairi said prison authorities recovered 123g of yaba pills, 21g of cannabis and 13g of Erimin 5, worth an estimated RM16,000, after the inmate defecated.

He said the drugs seized were sufficient to supply about 800 addicts.

“Following this, prison authorities lodged a report at the Marang police headquarters, and the case is being investigated for drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The lawyer has been remanded for six days until Jan 4 to assist in investigations under Section 107(c) of the Penal Code (for abetment),” he added.

Khairi also said police are seeking public assistance to locate a housewife identified as Nurul Norasikin Aladin, 30, from Kampung Batin, Seberang Takir, to facilitate investigations into the case.

He said apart from the drug case, the lawyer is also being investigated under Section 348 of the Penal Code in connection with a wrongful confinement and extortion case at a workshop in Paka, Dungun, on Dec 8.

Khairi said the victim, a businessman, claimed he was wrongfully confined by a debt collector on Dec 8 and allegedly forced to hand over five cars, a motorcycle and a land title after defaulting on a RM353,000 debt, before being released the following day.

He said the victim subsequently sought legal advice from the lawyer on Dec 15.

“The suspect then contacted the debt collector and, after discussions, the victim was asked to pay RM9,000 to reclaim one of his cars,” he said.

Khairi said investigations are ongoing.