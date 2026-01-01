Sanusi gets blessings from ulama council chief to be PN chairman

PAS’s ulama council chief said Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor would be able to woo the youth, who will be kingmakers in the next general election.

PETALING JAYA : PAS election director Sanusi Nor has received the PAS ulama council chief’s blessing to be named as the next Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Yahaya claimed that many had suggested that Sanusi, the current Kedah menteri besar, succeed Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin stepped down from the post on Dec 30. He had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

The former prime minister’s decision to vacate the post came in the wake of the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Ahmad Yahaya.

Ahmad, who is also the Kedah PAS commissioner, said he agreed with the proposal to name Sanusi as the next PN chairman.

When contacted, Ahmad told FMT that Sanusi was feared by his rivals and had a good grasp of politics.

“He is well known and approachable. He is also accepted by people from various backgrounds.

“He is also able to woo the youth, who will be kingmakers in the next general election.”

PAS has yet to propose a candidate to succeed Muhyiddin, according to the party’s youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden and Wanita chief Nuridah Salleh.

Meanwhile, the party’s deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said the matter would be raised at PN’s Supreme Council, which comprises the heads of the other parties.