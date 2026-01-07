8 statements taken over alleged document forgery involving heritage players

FAM and seven naturalised footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the association was said to have submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have recorded the statements of eight people in their investigation into the alleged forgery of documents involving seven Harimau Malaya heritage players.

“To date, some 45 police reports have been lodged,” Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Rusdi Isa said.

Rusdi was reported as saying on Dec 25 that the police were probing the case for forgery. He also said that two statements had been recorded.

Police launched the probe a day after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) lodged a report over the alleged forgery of the players’ birth certificates, following the recommendation of an independent investigation committee.

In November, Fifa said the criminal authorities in Malaysia should initiate a probe into the falsification of the footballers’ documents, adding that forgery was an offence “in virtually all jurisdictions”.

FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

On Nov 3, Fifa announced that it had rejected FAM’s appeal against its sanctions. FAM has initiated an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.