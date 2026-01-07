Ramasamy lodges police report after PwC seeks return of PHEB audit document

Urimai chief P Ramasamy is standing trial on 17 charges of criminal breach of trust through the alleged misappropriation of funds from PHEB between 2019 and 2022.

GEORGE TOWN : Urimai chief P Ramasamy said today he has lodged a police report over a request by an auditing firm for his lawyer to return a forensic audit report linked to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

In a Facebook post, Ramasamy said he filed the report at the Lebuh Pantai police station at about 1.30pm today to defend his right to refer to documents given to his defence under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Ramasamy, 76, is standing trial on 17 charges of criminal breach of trust through the alleged misappropriation of funds from PHEB between 2019 and 2022.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and called the case politically motivated, linking it to his departure from DAP and the formation of Urimai.

He said his lawyer, Shamsher Singh Thind, received a letter from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) yesterday, asking him not to refer to a document titled “Forensic Assistance Report”, prepared by PwC on PHEB’s instructions.

Ramasamy said PwC also asked for the report to be returned at once, and for any soft copy held by him or his lawyer to be deleted.

He said he viewed the letter as an attempt to deny him a fair trial, as PwC “knew or should have known” the criminal case was filed after the PHEB chairman lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission based on the report.

Ramasamy said if the report was confidential and could not be disclosed to others, PwC should have stopped the board from disclosing it in the first place.

He said any complaint by PwC should be raised with the board’s chair, not with him or his lawyer.

FMT has reached out to PwC and the police for comment.