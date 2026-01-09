Players’ schedule under scrutiny after ‘poor returns’ in 2025

BAM president Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he will push for greater transparency in the association’s financial management, including disclosures on players’ contracts, salaries, bonuses and tournament-related expenses. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Badminton Association of Malaysia president Tengku Zafrul Aziz said today he will propose that national players be more selective in tournaments at BAM’s council meeting tomorrow, citing poor returns despite a packed schedule.

Tengku Zafrul said the current competition schedule needs to be reviewed, noting that Malaysia failed to secure a Super 1000 title last year despite competing in numerous events, Bernama reported.

“If they enter every tournament and lose them all, that is not okay,” he was quoted as saying during a visit to the Malaysia Open media centre at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

“We also need to understand (that) even during the era of Lee Chong Wei and Chinese ace Lin Dan, they did not enter every tournament, so we need to be more selective.”

Malaysia’s best Super 1000 results last season were runners-up finishes by Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik at the China Open, and Pearly Tan-M Thinaah at the Indonesia Open.

Tengku Zafrul also said he would push for greater transparency in BAM’s financial management, including disclosures on players’ contracts, salaries, bonuses and tournament-related expenses.

“We will disclose how much they receive and the costs for each player, so that sponsors are also informed,” he said, adding that transparency would bring accountability, even if it increases pressure on the players.

He also said the meeting would address BAM’s long-term financial sustainability, including efforts to commercialise badminton, monetise existing assets, and ensure proceeds are channelled back into grassroots development.

The Malaysia Open, which began on Tuesday, runs until Sunday. Two men’s doubles pairs remain in the competition, while Malaysians have been eliminated in the other categories.