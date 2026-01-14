Cops probe for neglect after baby returns from nanny with broken leg

The case is being investigated for the neglect of a child in a manner likely to expose him to physical harm.

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an investigation after a three-month-old boy was found to have suffered a broken thigh bone after being with his nanny in Taman Koperasi Polis, Kuala Lumpur.

City police chief Fadil Marsus said the parents brought the child to a hospital on Jan 9 as he was crying non-stop and they had noticed swelling on his left thigh.

The infant was referred to Ampang Hospital where it was confirmed that the child had a broken thigh bone, prompting the doctor to lodge a police report.

Fadil said no arrests had been made so far, and that investigations were ongoing.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for the neglect of a child in a manner likely to expose him to physical harm.