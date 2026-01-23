Cancel pig farming plans in Bukit Tagar, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said issues related to the plan to centralise pig farming in Hulu Selangor were raised in the Cabinet meeting today. (Bernama pic)

BANGI : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Selangor government to cancel its plan to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar and consider a “more appropriate location” for the initiative.

Anwar said issues related to plans to centralise the pig farming industry, including the concerns of the residents, had been raised at the Cabinet meeting earlier today.

“The issue revolves around environmental concerns and those of the residents, which should be given serious consideration. I will discuss the matter with the Selangor menteri besar,” he told reporters after Friday prayers here.

“We would like for the project to be cancelled, if possible, or relocated somewhere else.”

It was reported earlier this month that the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, disagreed with the state government’s plan to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Hulu Selangor.

While he acknowledged the need for small-scale, controlled farming of pigs to meet the needs of non-Muslims in Selangor, he said large-scale farming was unnecessary and insensitive given the fact that Muslims make up the majority of the Selangor population.

Selangor agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim had previously said the centralisation of the pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar would ensure the sector is managed cleanly and systematically without affecting the environment or local communities.

Izham said about 202ha in Bukit Tagar, including a buffer zone, had been identified for the purpose, which will see the implementation of a closed farming system with zero emissions.

Last week, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said the federal government had no objections to the plan provided the area is deemed suitable from both an environmental and management perspective.

Mohamad said any farming project must meet environmental requirements and carried out according to a strategic plan.

“If Bukit Tagar is found to be more suitable for the environment, the federal government has no issue with what the state government plans to do,” he was reported as saying.