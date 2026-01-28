PN to do away with chairman post

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) will abolish its chairman post as part of the opposition coalition’s restructuring, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says.

In a letter, Muhyiddin, who resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1, said the restructuring of the coalition would see Bersatu head the presidential council, while the executive committee would be led by PAS.

Muhyiddin said the presidential council would be the highest decision-making body in terms of PN’s policies, while the executive council would handle the administrative aspects.

“The existence of these two councils is vital to ensure that PN maintains its moderate image in line with Malaysia’s plural society.

“With this restructuring, the role of the PN chairman is abolished and issues regarding the appointment of the PN chairman no longer arise,” the letter said.

MORE TO COME