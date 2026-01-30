RM400,000 for Aceh flood victims from Yayasan Sultan Abdullah, Citaglobal

Aceh governor Muzakir Manaf (centre) receiving a mock cheque from Citaglobal president Norza Zakaria today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Yayasan Sultan Abdullah and Citaglobal Bhd have donated RM400,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Aceh, Indonesia, following the recent major floods that hit Sumatra.

Of the amount, RM340,000 was for the Aceh authorities, and the remaining RM60,000 for humanitarian missions who were on the ground from Jan 9-14, Berita Harian reported.

The missions were carried out with the aid of Pertubuhan Kebajikan FL from Malaysia and Global Humanity Network from Indonesia, according to a joint statement by the foundation (Yasa) and Citaglobal.

The missions were primarily focused on distributing basic aid, including food, clean water, hygiene kits and child support kits to affected communities in North Aceh, as well as coordinating logistics with local authorities.

“This initiative reflects the continued commitment and deep concern of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the welfare of people in disaster-hit countries in the region,” the joint statement read. “It embodies the values of humanity, empathy and shared responsibility in confronting disaster crises across Asean.”

A mock cheque for the donations was handed over to Aceh governor Muzakir Manaf today, in an event attended by Yasa general manager Fakhrul Islam Juhali, Yasa adviser Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin and Citaglobal executive chairman and president Norza Zakaria.