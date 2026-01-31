Govt committed to dynamic KL while preserving heritage, says Anwar

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, officiated the ceremony to mark the completion of the first phase of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building conservation project in Kuala Lumpur today.

KUALA LUMPUR : The government is committed to building a modern and dynamic Kuala Lumpur while preserving its historical and cultural heritage, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the completion of the first phase of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building conservation project, officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, Anwar said the project will ensure history remains alive and relevant.

“The conservation covers all six blocks of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, as well as Seri Negara and Carcosa in Bukit Carcosa. Heritage buildings must be brought to life, not just preserved as structures,” he said.

The restored building, in the area popularly referred to as Merdeka Square (Dataran Merdeka), will host the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery, highlighting the capital’s three-century history, and the Royal Selangor Gallery showcasing pewter craft and the legacy of tin mining.

Anwar said the initiative, under the Warisan KL programme, aims to turn heritage sites into cultural economic catalysts, boosting tourism, the creative industry, and job opportunities.

“This is also in line with Visit Malaysia 2026, promoting both international and domestic tourism through a strong historical narrative,” he said.

Last year, RM600 million was allocated through Khazanah Nasional for the restoration of iconic buildings, including a new elevated bridge connecting Perdana Botanical Gardens with Carcosa Seri Negara.