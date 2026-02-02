Aerotrain system functioning as intended, says MAHB

The KLIA aerotrain service recorded an operational service availability of 100% in December, said MAHB. (Bernama pic)

SEPANG : Independent railway assessors have confirmed that the KLIA aerotrain system is operating as intended, with service disruptions observed since commissioning being those commonly encountered during the early operational phase of complex rail systems.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said the assessors found that the disruptions posed no safety risk as structured engineering controls and continuous monitoring were in place to manage the issues.

“During the implementation of the comprehensive action plan (CAP) which commenced on Nov 15, aerotrain operations remained stable, recording an operational service availability of 100% in December, up from 98.67% in July.

“This reflects high system availability while inspection, testing and validation activities were carried out,” MAHB said in a statement.

The independent assessment also identified two critical systems with a direct influence on train reliability, service availability and recovery performance, namely the power supply system and the rolling stock.

According to MAHB, CAP was implemented through coordinated workstreams covering inspection and rectification, system testing and validation and trial operations.

“Inspection and rectification activities across the aerotrain system have been completed, with the programme now at the final milestone to close out remaining rectification actions identified during system-wide inspections,” it added.

During the CAP period, MAHB said engineering hours were initially scheduled from 9pm to 7am but shortened to 11pm to 7am to accommodate festive and school holiday peak periods.

MAHB said it would continue to implement the remaining CAP measures in a coordinated and proportionate manner, supported by ongoing monitoring and independent oversight to further strengthen system reliability and ensure consistent aerotrain operations at KLIA.