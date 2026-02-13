Cops seek dashcam footage of deadly crash involving patrol car

A three-year-old girl died, and three others, including two policemen, were injured in the accident on Jalan Ipoh-Lumut heading towards Jelapang on Tuesday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are appealing to the public for dashcam footage of a collision involving a patrol car at Puncak Jelapang in Ipoh, Perak, on Tuesday, which killed a three-year-old girl.

Perak deputy police chief Azlin Sadari said only two individuals had come forward to provide statements.

“Efforts are under way to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“The investigation paper will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor to determine whether further action is required or the existing evidence is sufficient,” Bernama reported him as saying in Teluk Intan today.

Azlin said the patrol car driver is still receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for injuries sustained in the crash.

In the incident, two policemen were driving on Jalan Ipoh-Lumut heading towards Jelapang when a woman travelling in the opposite lane lost control of her car, which collided with the patrol car.

Chong Zee Han, three, a passenger in the car, died while Wong Mee Gee, 34, sustained facial injuries in the 3.55pm crash.

The two policemen, aged 42 and 48, sustained leg and shoulder injuries, and cuts to their eyelids.