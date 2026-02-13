MCMC flags more than 50 online accounts for racist coordinated activity

Police said a viral video showing a four-wheel drive vehicle purportedly ramming a motorcyclist was a personal dispute over land access and unrelated to gangsterism or racial issues.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has identified more than 40 Facebook accounts and nearly 10 TikTok accounts suspected of racially charged coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the past 24 hours.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the accounts circulated a video reportedly showing an incident between Indian and Malay individuals, using a consistent narrative.

“A news story went viral, with posts claiming that an Indian gangster attacked a Malay landowner, adding subtle racial undertones.

“Almost all the posts used the same video and wording. Investigations into the spread of such content are ongoing, and any attempt to incite racial tension will not be tolerated,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Police yesterday clarified that the incident in the viral video, where a four-wheel drive allegedly rammed a motorcyclist at Kampung Sungai Jernih in Kajang, was unrelated to gangsterism or racial issues.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said a preliminary investigation indicated that the incident arose from a personal dispute over land and lorry access.