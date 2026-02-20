My Instagram post did not harm drama series, actress tells court

Actress Amelia Thripura Henderson said that after reading the entire script, the storyline and dialogue in the TV series ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’ contained aspects that conflicted with her principles. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson told the sessions court today her Instagram post had no impact on the viewership of a Malay drama series or on the livelihood of the scriptwriter suing her for defamation.

Henderson said “Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali” turned out to be a roaring success, noting that Harian Metro reported that some 3.8 million people tuned in to watch the show on television.

She also said Kosmo had given a glowing review of the storyline and the actors portraying the characters in it.

The series was also nominated for the “Most Popular Drama Award”, she said, adding that fans were looking forward to Season 2.

“Neither the plaintiff nor his script was damaged in any way (by my social media post) based on the positive comments in a few Malay news portals,” she said, referring to Haironizan Idris.

Haironizan, better known as Rehal Nuharis or Nuharis, is suing Henderson for defamation after she allegedly belittled his work on social media.

He claims that Henderson lowered his reputation through a video uploaded on Instagram on June 25, 2022.

Henderson allegedly criticised the character she played in the television series he wrote, claiming that “Aira”, the character she portrayed in the drama, conflicted with her personal beliefs.

She also claimed that the character she played deviated from the one she agreed to take on after reviewing the script.

In court, Henderson denied that her remarks on Instagram, which had been republished by “various third parties”, had led to criticisms of Haironizan.

“I do not know these third parties. I never authorised them to make any adverse comments concerning the plaintiff.

“I have no control over them in terms of what they can or cannot do,” she said.

Haironizan is seeking the removal of the video, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms and attracted more than 67,000 views.

He is also claiming damages.

Henderson, represented by Rueben Mathiavaranam, said she made no reference to Haironizan in her video.

Alternatively, she said, her comments were true and, therefore, not defamatory.

She said the video was in response to a press conference held by the production company, A Aida Production Sdn Bhd, and its producer, Zaidah Awang, on June 24, 2022.

Henderson said she signed up on Jan 25, 2022 to play the lead female role “Aira”, but later pulled out.

She said that in the beginning, it was represented to her that “Aira’ would be portrayed as “a strong woman”.

However, after reading the entire script, she found that the storyline and dialogue contained many aspects that conflicted with her principles on issues relating to domestic violence, highly immoral conduct, misogynistic issues, and acts of injustice against women.

The hearing before judge Harith Sham Yasin was adjourned to June 12.