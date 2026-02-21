10 arrested during blocked rally to sue govt, police

About 20 people showed up for the rally on Feb 7 and were arrested despite police ordering them not to proceed.

PETALING JAYA : Ten people who were arrested by police while trying to proceed with a rally against “illegal” places of worship plan to sue the government and police for their allegedly unlawful arrest.

Their lawyer, Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar, said a letter of demand will first be served on the government and police soon.

“The government will be given 14 days from receipt of the letter to give an official reply before a court action is filed,” he said in a statement.

Zainul said his clients are seeking a declaration that their arrests were unlawful as well as general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

The rally was planned for Feb 7 but police had warned organisers not to proceed with the protest. About 20 people showed up on the day and were arrested to assist in investigations.

They were released on police bail the following day.

Its organisers previously said the protest was meant to urge the government to take stern action on places of worship built without approval on government or privately-owned land.