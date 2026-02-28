Form 6 studies now listed as post-secondary education

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaking at a breaking of fast event of the education ministry and higher education ministry in Putrajaya today. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Form 6 studies will be categorised as post-secondary education, in line with pre-university, foundation and matriculation programmes, to better prepare students for entry into university, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“I have directed that all Form 6 students be placed under the post-secondary category. For example, if I were a Form 6 student, I would not like to be regarded as a schoolchild. So we are making a policy change whereby all post-secondary programmes will come under the higher education ministry,” he said.

He made the announcement at a casual session with students at a breaking of fast event with staff of the education ministry and higher education ministry.

Anwar said the reclassification was also implemented following concerns that the Form 6 programme had been ‘neglected’ compared with matriculation and other pre-university pathways.

Last month Anwar said the higher education ministry would fully take over the pre-university education system involving Form 6 and matriculation from this year, thereby formally recognising both groups as higher education students.