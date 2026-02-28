Malaysia Airlines flights to Doha, Jeddah, return to KL after conflict-area advisory

Malaysia Airlines said it will take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations.

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysia Airlines flight turned back to Kuala Lumpur while another diverted to Chennai following a conflict-area advisory yesterday.

Flight MH160 from Kuala Lumpur to Doha returned to KLIA while MH156 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai before returning to KLIA, Bernama reported.

In a statement, Malaysia Airlines said this complied with established conflict-area diversion protocols following the mid-flight advisory concerning heightened airspace risk.

Affected passengers received assistance with alternative flight arrangements and hotel accommodation where required.

The national carrier stated that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority, and it will take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations.