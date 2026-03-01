Sarawak man dies of rabies linked to feeding stray dogs

The Sarawak health department said the man had been keeping 15 dogs in his house, one of which died last month. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A labourer from Kota Samarahan in Sarawak has died from rabies, with state health officials linking his infection to his routine of feeding stray animals.

The Sarawak health department said the 44-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday (Feb 25). Investigations found no specific history of the man being bitten or scratched by a dog or cat.

The case is the first human death of the disease this year. Sporadic cases of rabies have been reported in the state in recent years.

The department said investigations showed that the victim was someone who liked to feed stray dogs. “The case is linked to the habit of feeding stray dogs and bringing those dogs back home,” it added.

At the time he fell ill, the man was keeping 15 dogs in his house. One of the animals died in early February and was buried by a neighbour. The remaining 14 dogs have been isolated for close monitoring.

He first began feeling unwell on Feb 15, and had trouble walking, suffered pain in the right knee, as well as weakness and dizziness and loss of appetite. He was admitted to hospital the next day, but his condition rapidly declined, and he was placed on a ventilator on Feb 22.

The department urged those who have been bitten or scratched, or exposed to animal saliva, to immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking urgent medical attention.

The public was also urged to stop feeding or touching stray animals whose vaccination status is unknown, and avoid handling the bodies of dead pets or strays.

This latest case brings the total number of human rabies infections in Sarawak to 91, of whom 84 have died, since an outbreak was declared in July 2017. So far this year, Sarawak recorded 3,323 animal bite cases or an average of 475 cases a week. The majority of these involved cats and pets, though more than 1,000 cases involved stray animals.