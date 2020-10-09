PPBM youth leader slams ex-Warisan minister for running down GRS govt

KOTA KINABALU: PPBM national deputy youth chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun has hit out at former state minister Yusof Yacob’s assessment of the new state Cabinet line-up.

Malakun said Yusof’s comment about the line-up should not be taken seriously as it had come from a man who had “contributed nothing” during his 26 months as a state minister.

The former state education and innovation minister, Malakun said, should state his contributions as a “minister of a toothless ministry that had no funds and clear objectives” when Warisan was in power.

“Did he do anything at all for Sabah? Did he get any allocation to ‘change’ Sabah’s education? Did he come up with a solid education transformation plan for Sabah?” Malakun said in a statement.

Malakun added that Yusof, who is Warisan’s Sindumin assemblyman, should at least admit that his ministry served no one but Warisan and the party’s propaganda machinery.

In a statement yesterday, Yusof ran down the new state Cabinet line-up, saying it was not a solid combination, saying it mostly comprised of “new faces”.

“Overall, the state Cabinet does not look like a solid combination because it is on average made up of new people with no capable background or proven past achievements,” Yusof had said.

Malakun however pointed out that with the exception of Warisan president Shafie Apdal, who was a federal minister, the rest of the previous Sabah ministers did not have any experience at the state level.

And this included Yusof himself.



