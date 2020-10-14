Over 12,000 food baskets given to Sabahans affected by MCO

KOTA KINABALU: More than 12,000 food baskets have been distributed by the state government to targeted groups affected by various types of movement control orders (MCO) statewide so far.

State community development and people’s wellbeing minister Shahelmey Yahya said these groups are located in areas where the conditional MCO (CMCO), enhanced MCO (EMCO) and conditional enhanced MCO (CEMCO) are in place.

A number of areas in the state are under EMCO and CEMCO, and the whole of Sabah has been placed under CMCO until Oct 26.

Shahelmey, who is Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has also distributed 6,300 food baskets.

“The state government has so far given out 12,313 food baskets to affected residents,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that his ministry would continue to monitor the distribution of food supplies to the people through the state welfare services department.

“Considering that all districts are under CMCO now, then the food baskets will be distributed to all places but we have given priority to families who are under quarantine (for Covid-19).”

He also said that many elected representatives throughout the state have taken the initiative to distribute food supplies on their own to those affected greatly by the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



