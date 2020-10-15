All schools, colleges to be closed in Labuan during CMCO

PETALING JAYA: All kindergartens, schools, hostels, and colleges in Labuan will be shut from Oct 17 to 30, the education ministry said today.

This comes after Labuan was placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for two weeks beginning Oct 17 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the education ministry said the closure involves all registered educational institutions, including private schools, with 31 educational institutions and 19,262 students affected.

“Parents and guardians with children at hostels can take them home,” the ministry said, adding that those who are still at the hostels will be provided with food.

For students at the Labuan Matriculation College, the ministry said they are allowed to go back to their homes in different states but would need to follow SOPs.

“Students who need to sit for international examination papers would need to get official letters from their respective schools,” it added.

Study manuals will be provided at www.moe.gov.my for students to be able to study from home.

