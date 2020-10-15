I’m sorry, says man who insulted Sabahans over Covid-19 spike

KOTA KINABALU: A man who is believed to have insulted Sabahans over the spike in Covid-19 cases has released a video saying sorry for his actions over social media today.

This comes several hours after Sabah police had earlier today said they were looking for the man and investigating an audio recording, which has gone viral, where the suspect had apparently made the derogatory remarks.

The video clip, lasting one minute and 18 seconds, first surfaced over Whatsapp at around 7pm.

Wearing a blue collared t-shirt, the man had, without identifying his name, admitted his mistake and regretted uttering the comments in the audio recording which made the rounds on social media over the past two days.

“To the people of Sabah who are in Malaysia, especially in Johor, two days ago I became angry and insulted Sabahans … Hari ini saya minta maaf banyak banyak sebab saya terlepas cakap (today I apologise for letting loose),” he said in the video.

The man repeatedly apologised to Sabahans and also promised not to repeat his actions.

When contacted, Sabah police chief Hazani Ghazali said he will suggest for the case to be closed following the man’s apology.

“That day, his face was not seen when the audio recording went around but now he has come out in a video,” he said.

Earlier today, Hazani said the man had in the 34-second clip, blamed Sabahans for bringing the virus to Johor after returning from the state election last month.

He said the man claimed the people had mingled with foreigners, including undocumented migrants, who carried the virus.

