Sabah’s Kepayan prison needs PPEs, sanitisers as it comes under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: The Kepayan prison, which has come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has asked all its staff living outside the prison quarters to stay within the prison complex.

Sabah Prisons Department officer Nora Musa said they were facing a bit of a challenge handling staff who live outside the quarters with their families.

“We must immediately provide for their needs with tents and other daily necessities. Almost 600 prison wardens are affected by the EMCO, half of whom live outside the staff quarters,” she told FMT today.

Nora said a total of 184 of nearly 3,000 inmates in the prison had tested positive for Covid-19 as at Oct 19. “We are following the instructions from the health ministry to conduct screening tests on all our staff and inmates here.”

Commenting on the department’s needs throughout the EMCO, Nora said it would be helpful if people could donate any personal protective equipment (PPE) or the materials to produce them.

“Here, we are sewing our own PPE but we still need the materials for it. Other than that, we also need health supplies such as soaps, shampoos, face masks, sanitisers and also food baskets to be handed out to all the staff and inmates affected by the EMCO.”

Yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Kepayan prison and its staff quarters would be placed under the EMCO from Oct 20 to Nov 2.

The EMCO will involve 3,511 people, 2,914 of whom are prisoners and 597 are staff at the Kampung Matambai prison quarters. He said the decision was made to contain the spread of the virus, following a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the two locations.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



