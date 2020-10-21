Man dies, wife injured after car falls from flyover

KOTA KINABALU: A man died while his wife was severely injured after their car skidded before falling off a flyover at Jalan Kepayan, near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), last night.

In the 10.10pm incident, the 51-year-old man was thrown out of the car onto the flyover wall and was later confirmed to have died at the scene of the accident.

His 35-year-old wife was believed to have been still inside the car as it fell off the flyover and sustained severe injuries.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Habibi Majinji said the Proton Saga the couple were in was believed to have skidded, before crashing into the wall then falling off the flyover.

“The male victim was confirmed to have passed away by the medical team, while the wife was brought to Hospital Queen Elizabeth 2,” he said.

Habibi said further investigations are being done under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.



