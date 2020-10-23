Use emergency powers only for disasters, says Sarawak minister

KUCHING: A Sarawak minister says an emergency should only be declared when there is a major disaster, such as an earthquake, drought or flood, and not to avoid a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the federal government must give a strong reason to justify any declaration of an emergency as was speculated today.

“I personally don’t agree if the emergency is to address the political instability or due to a fear of a no-confidence vote. We shouldn’t stop the opposition parties (this way), so, I hope it was just speculation,” he told reporters today.

Karim said any declaration of an emergency because of Covid-19 should exclude Sarawak. “We have been reporting a low number of cases over the past few weeks,” he said.



