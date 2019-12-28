Look at ourselves before finding fault in others

We all recognise the “mirror, mirrow on the wall” mantra of Snow White’s evil stepmother. Our public apathy around certain issues brings that mantra to that mind as we gaze at aspects of our reflection and think that all is more or less well, and that, yes, we are the greatest country with the greatest internal policy.

I would like to ask Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to look at the magic mirror and ask themselves which nation is the most just and fair. One should identify one’s flaws and correct them before being too quick to jump at another nation’s internal immigration laws.

One should refrain from making statements in an emotional outburst that hurts other nations.

Mahathir’s criticism of India’s new citizenship law is not in sync with established diplomatic practice of non-interference in any country’s internal affairs as outlined by the Charter of the United Nations.

If Malaysia starts to interfere with the internal laws of other countries, then it will open up to a lot of interpretation on non-interference policy amongst nations.

For example, some may view democracy in Malaysia as being very limited in its true sense compared with the practice in India. So does India or Singapore have the right to interfere in Malaysia’s affairs? On that note, I think India’s PM, Narendra Modi would be very keen to interfere in Malaysia’s affairs using the same argument.

Didn’t Malaysia tell off PM Modi when India asked why Zakir Naik, a wanted fugitive in India, had been granted permanent residence in Malaysia?

Citizenship in Malaysia and the rights attached to it, as we all are well aware, are divided between Bumiputeras and the non-Malays. Hence, the special privileges that are accorded to Bumiputeras , although accepted by non-Malays, remain as a double standard in the context of equality as enshrined in our Federal Constitution. We should thus refrain from criticising other nations, which would eventually bring criticism upon ourselves.

I am appalled at the uncalled for statements made by our leaders against India’s internal policies and laws. We should not make any statements when we are ill-informed of the exact terms of a policy. Neither should we make statements as emotional outburst in the name of religious solidarity. I note that our Muslim leaders have not highlighted which part of the immigration laws of India that they are against had offended the international law, if any?

All nations have their legitimate reasons to introduce and implement a specific policy or law and should not be open for unfounded ridicule based on mere solidarity of emotions.

We need to look at our magic mirror to assess if we are exercising just and fair policies for all in our own nation before pointing fingers at others.

Unacceptable to play up issues that divide

I am astonished at the perception of the Malay world – the insinuations made by leaders of the Malay world, and the insults of other races and religion, are indeed totally unwelcome.

Malay ethnicity and identity is not singular. It is not homogenous but multiple. It’s an undisputed fact that the Malays are a multi-ethnic people. History shows that the early civilisations of the Malay archipelago lived in a Hindu world. Over time, they evolved into an Islamic stretch of nations.

Why introduce khat in vernacular schools? Playing up issues surrounding the implementation of a government policy to create further division in our multi racial society is totally unacceptable.

Using the history of the Malay Archipelago to entrench the teaching of Khat in vernacular schools certainly cannot hold water. Likewise, curbing the non-Muslims from expressing their opposition is totally unacceptable against a democratic backdrop. Citizens should be allowed and given access to air their opinion and perceptions on government policy.

Let’s look at ourselves in the mirror. Will the mirror be honest? What do you think? I believe that there is a risk that the mirror will lose its objectivity. Who to blame? The one in the mirror!

Sorry to say but for me it seems that this logic is increasingly gaining ground.

Me, myself and I, my race, my religion – we beat them all: We are pushing our own religious agenda without paying attention to how our actions and perceptions affect other races and religions and other nations.

Ultimately, the bluff will be called. The Evil Queen had to face the truth. Maybe Malaysia can take a few lessons on unity in diversity from bigger Muslim counterparts like Indonesia.

Let’s concentrate on our own issues, to make Malaysia a better place to live in, so that one day when we ask the mirror, it will say you are the fairest of them all.

SA Vigneswaran is president of MIC. These are his personal views.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



