So, who has been wiretapping the prime minister?

In their excitement to try to further incriminate the former prime minister Najib Razak by releasing phone recordings clearly obtained from wiretaps on the then PM in 2016, the MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, the inspector-general of police and the present PM seem to treat this serious breach of national security with uncharacteristic nonchalance. How’s that?

May I remind them that the Watergate scandal in the United States, involving the administration of President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974, led to Nixon’s impeachment and his eventual resignation?

The scandal stemmed from the June 17, 1972, break-in of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, DC, by five men and the Nixon administration’s subsequent attempts to cover up its involvement in the crime.

Senators heard testimony that the president had approved plans to cover up administration involvement in the Watergate break-in, and learned of the existence of a voice-activated taping system in the Oval Office.

The scandal resulted in the indictment of 69 people. Trials or pleas resulted in 48 people — many of them top Nixon administration officials — being found guilty.

Watergate has become analogous to clandestine and often illegal activities undertaken by members of an administration. Those activities included bugging the offices of political opponents and people of whom Nixon or his officials were suspicious; ordering investigations of activist groups and political figures; and using the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as political weapons.

Our own ‘deep state” or foreign spies responsible?

Could the wiretaps on Najib have been done by foreign spies?

We know the scandal in 2013 when the US National Security Agency was discovered to have tapped phone calls involving German chancellor Angela Merkel and her closest advisers for years and spied on the staff of her predecessors, according to WikiLeaks.

It led to the conclusion that the US diplomatic mission in the German capital had not just been promoting “German-American friendship” but it was a nest of espionage. The NSA spying scandal became a serious threat to the trans-Atlantic partnership. Was Angela Merkel upset!

So, if there is a likelihood that the wire-tapping of then PM Najib was done by such foreign operatives, don’t you think our present PM would likewise be terribly upset? But I don’t hear a squeak out of him. Is he not concerned that he might be the victim of such wiretapping? If not, why not?

If we leave out the possibility of outside interference, then the wiretapping of the Malaysian PM would certainly involve the so-called “deep state” that PH leaders have alluded to or blame whenever they are treated with insubordination by the civil servants.

I believe there is a deep state that has played the role of the powers-that-be at least since May 13, 1969 and that planned the New Economic Policy and the Malay Agenda to the present day.

Now, we certainly won’t be able to defrock this “deep state” for sure but the attorney-general should pursue a line of enquiry that uncovers who were responsible for the wiretapping of the then prime minister of Malaysia in 2016.

I am sure he is as concerned as we are that the prime minister of Malaysia can be subject to wiretapping by the powers-that-be.

I rather doubt the credibility of the Malaysian police who are complicit in this so-called “deep state” and who cannot find pastor Raymond Koh after two years or identify two grown men in a sex video in flagrante delicto!

Kua Kia Soong is the adviser to Suaram.

