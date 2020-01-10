Stop undermining state institutions

The release of the IMDB-linked audio recordings by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is shocking but the contents are not.

Ordinary Malaysians who are rational have long known what goes on in the corridors of power in Putrajaya and also in some states.

Thank you, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

The lesson to be learnt is that politicians and government officers should execute their duties as is required and expected of them by the people.

The MACC chief said one of the reasons for the release of the recordings is to ensure there are no cover-ups or undermining of government institutions. Yes, I agree.

Talking about the undermining of institutions, there is a prevailing hot issue – the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom). The transport minister announced a few months ago that Mavcom, a body set up by an act of Parliament, will cease to exist and will be co-opted into the government agency, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Mavcom was set up due to complaints about CAAM and its lack of effectiveness. That CAAM has been ineffective was further cemented by the downgrading of its status by the US aviation body Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

But, strangely, soon after the downgrading of CAAM, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook announced that Mavcom will be shut down.

Now, why is a better-performing body being shut down in favour of an under-performer? This decision is bewildering.

News reports filtering from the minister and press releases by the soon-to-be-defunct Mavcom raise questions over the decision by the Cabinet. What was the motive?

The minister provided the reasons for the decision at a lengthy press interview but Mavcom subsequently countered some of these points.

The most shocking revelation came from the minister on why he had stopped inviting Mavcom to his post-Cabinet briefings. He said Mavcom had not abided by Cabinet decisions to implement certain measures.

Now, there is a point of contention here. Is Mavcom, a body set up by Parliament, required to abide by Cabinet decisions?

The fact that it was set up as a commission was to assure its independence to act in the best interests of the aviation industry and consumers. For the minister to expect absolute obeisance from Mavcom is totally wrong.

This is where the words of the MACC chief commissioner in explaining the reasons for the release of the Najib tapes ring true. There should be no undermining of state institutions.

The decision of the Cabinet, ostentatiously at the behest of the transport ministry does not speak well for the country if the real reason is that Mavcom appears to be acting independently.

To close it down is really undermining this institution.

And for this to happen under the Pakatan Harapan government, which the general public thought will correct all the wrongs of the past, is indeed shocking.

In the past 20 months, we have had enough U-turns from the PH government on the promises it made prior to the 14th general election.

This has to stop if PH does not want to be a one-term government. This correction has to start now.

And for starters, reverse the decision on Mavcom. Show the public that the transport ministry has the capacity and wherewithal to take on Mavcom and not to resort to its political clout to muzzle an independent body.

Stop such undermining of Malaysian institutions.

SP Nathan is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



