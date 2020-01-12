Understanding the role, challenges of local govts

I have just finished reading Lim Mah Hui’s “Local Democracy Denied? A personal journey into local government in Malaysia”.

The former academic, financial consultant and Penang local government councillor has written a timely book on the workings of local governments in the country by focusing his attention on the Penang City Council.

Books on local governments in Malaysia are not that many, hence the publication of this piece is a welcome addition.

The book is the product of the experiences of the author as a former academic, his involvement in the private financial sector and, of course, his stint as a former city councillor.

Lim’s argument is simple and direct: Any local government worthy of its name should be based on the democratic participation of local citizens and not dictated by top down considerations.

The absence of elections should not be used to diminish other efforts to improve the function of local governments.

The problem with local governments in Malaysia is not the mere absence of elections, but the absence of citizens’ participation in democratic decision-making. In other words, Lim is at pains to drive home the point of the fundamental lack of democracy and popular participation in the running of local governments.

During the earlier period, Lim says, elections gave much more vibrancy to the functioning of local governments.

The book spans 13 brief chapters, from Lim entry into the local government in Penang to the history of local governments in the country, their structure and functions, the relationship between state and local governments, planning and development, and deficit of local democracy,

Lim argues that the running of local governments should not be left to the policy makers at the federal and state levels.

Presently, in the absence of elections, the state governments exercise a preponderant role by the virtue of the appointments based on political affiliations. Given this, there is only minor role for non-governmental organisations.

Lim believes that political considerations in the appointments to local governments have side-stepped questions of quality and competence in the running of local governments.

Even if local government elections are not forthcoming in the near future, he says, the cause of democratisation is not a hopeless one. And even under the present legal framework, much can be done to improve local governments in the country.

Lim suggests that strict endorsement of the existing laws, the move to protect the environment, pro-people planning and development, reduction of housing density, a zero-waste policy and others can go a long way to addressing the problems faced by ordinary citizens.

His latest book is a welcome contribution to the existing publications on local governments in Malaysia. By drawing on his experience as a former Penang city councillor, his analysis has broad relevance to the functioning of local governments.

In Penang, there are two local governments – one on the island and the other in Seberang Perai on the mainland. I wonder why he missed out on the latter.

Although I am not fully knowledgeable about some of the personal encounters experienced by Lim as a former councillor, I am sure he had the best interest of the people of Penang at heart.

He might have debated on some matters with the state government, but if we believe in an open debate, such matters need to be accepted in the interests of democracy and public participation.

There could have been occasions they might not have agreed with Lim or some of his colleagues in the Penang Forum on issues, but I am the first person to endorse the need for dissent or opposition in the larger democratic interests of the people in Penang.

Whether those in power accept our views or not, I believe we must speak without fear or favour on matters that affect Malaysians.

We must speak up on the degradation of the environment, the racial and religious extremism that threatens us, the livelihood of ordinary people, and the corruption, deceit and scandals that continue to plague our nation.

The book is well-written, simple to understand and excellent in its coverage of the challenges faced by local governments not only in Penang but throughout the country.

It is a “must read” for those keen to understand the role of local governments in the country, the future challenges and what needs to be done.

P Ramasamy is deputy chief minister II of Penang.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



