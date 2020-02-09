Learning STEM in English will not undermine Islam or the Malay race

As mentioned by the prime minister lately, the teaching and learning of STEM subjects like Science and Maths in English will benefit the Malays in the long run. In fact, the interdisciplinary and applied approach to teaching STEM in English will benefit all Malaysians.

STEM, often referred to as the sciences, is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The prime minister also rightly pointed out that STEM is not indigenous to the local culture. It is a foreign discipline that has found its usefulness in the local context. Globally, the sciences have developed extensively and the language used for scientific discourse has always been in English in the main. Today, no other language has come so close to English when it comes to scientific discourse.

However, there is still this notion among some Malaysians, fuelled by some ill-advised politicians and NGOs that English is an alien language. Some others seem to have the slanted view that adopting English to teach STEM will dilute the Malay language and also render the Malay race to become less nationalistic or less Islamic.

English is ‘inherently mathematical’

Scientific and non-scientific papers in non-English speaking countries have been earnestly translated into English and published in international journals. International conferences and seminars are mainly conducted in English.

In fact, all the local universities have opted for English as the medium of instruction and have encouraged their academics to have their papers in all disciplines written and presented in English. This includes subjects on Islam.

Today, more papers on Islamic discourse are written and presented in English than in any other language to reach a wider audience. By default or design, the English language has become the world lingua franca in all areas of knowledge, both in the Islamic and non-Islamic world.

There is more Islamic literature written in English than in Arabic or any other language today. Muslim scholars have chosen to write in English to disseminate Islam as some claim that English is “inherently mathematical” and that it arms them with seamlessly precise words to match the thoughts and meanings of what they wish to impart.

Progressive Muslim scholars

Of late, there has been a massive infusion of Arabic terms into the English language and English has already started to become a suitable language for Islamic texts. Salam, haj, Ramadan, Iftar, Wudu, zakat and jihad, for instance, no longer need English equivalents, even though not all non-Muslims who read these words understand their intrinsic meaning in the full sense.

There is a need for politicians and the Malays in general to take into account the socio-cultural aspects of learning English for Muslims to value the importance of learning English for the purpose of acquiring contemporary knowledge.

The English-speaking world has been exposed to the Quranic text since the 17th century. The earliest known translation of the Quran into English is “The Alcoran of Mahomet” (1649) by Alexander Ross. George Sale, in 1734, translated the Quran, called the “Alcoran of Mohammed”. This was followed by John Rodwell’s “The Koran” (1861) and EH Palmer’s two-volume translation in 1880.

Over the past century, there have been numerous versions of English-translated Quran all because English has become an international language, giving it a wider audience.

The need to present Islamic texts in English is, however, not limited to the translations of the Quran; it covers the entire spectrum of Islamic corpus. It is this need that calls for a resolute effort by progressive Muslim scholars to develop English as an “Islamic language”, for them to render their thoughts.

Muslims and Malaysians in general should not forever remain “foreigners” in this global language. Today, 1.5 billion of English speakers include Muslims, where about 375 million people speak English as their first language, an equal number as their second language, and about 750 million as a foreign language.

English has become the official language of several Muslim and non-Muslim countries and is unofficially the preferred language of the educated. To the Muslims, this has made Islamic literature blossom in English.

Face the realities

The Malay race should face the realities of the present world. There should not be any conflict between English and nationalism or Islam. English no doubt may be rooted in the Judeo-Christian culture, and often viewed as the focal means for the dissemination of “Western” values in other cultures, but the learning of English is not in conflict with Malay or Islamic values. The resistance towards English is therefore a backward step.

Be that as it may, the STEM subjects should be taught in English in all national schools if there is a demand for it by parents and students. At the same time, for a start, also allow students to learn STEM in Malay or the mother tongue, as in the case of vernacular schools, if they wish to do so.

The Dual Language Programme is still the best option for now. Providing an option would be politically feasible so as not to allow some political bigots to turn this thorny policy into an unnecessary political issue.

Learning STEM in English will not dilute Islam, the Malay race or the mother tongue of Malaysians. Unfortunately, for politicians, their vote bank is their prime concern and there is bound to be those using this issue for their political benefit at the expense of making the Malays and other races in the country make no headway in education.

Dr Moaz Nair is an FMT reader.

