The political crisis through the lens of a 24-year-old

I don’t usually regard myself as a very political person. But the events of the last seven days shone a blinding light on some realities that I find are quite difficult to swallow.

Firstly, the fact that living in a democracy like Malaysia does not really feel like much of a democracy sometimes.

At the time I am writing this, it is supposedly the “last” day of the political crisis. Only hours ago, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after much deliberation, has decreed that Muhyiddin Yassin has the majority support of most MPs, and is thus the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

It may be argued that the principles of democracy itself are flawed, but when politicians seem to place higher emphasis on their party and individual interests than the rakyat in their constituencies…. that should break the fundamental pillars of democracy, right?

I wonder how many of these MPs really had the people in their constituencies in mind when they signed their statutory declarations, or when they jumped from one bloc to whatever other (seemingly more influential) bloc.

It also makes me wonder then: is Malaysia really all that democratic? Do our politicians care about us?

Working on the ground for the past seven days exposed me to a lot of sentiments and energy that, safe to say, I have never experienced before.

This is my first time, in the span of working as a journalist, covering a national event of such significance -one that will go down in the history books. How often do we see a Prime Minister resigning? Especially Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the old fox himself?

Although it was exhilarating being on the front-line, the reality or consequences of these string of events were daunting.

At the end of it all, despite feeling a little jaded, I felt patriotic and honoured to have played a role – however small it may be.

But being able to observe people in position and power so closely also exposes them in their sordidness.

I was pushed to cover meetings from one location to another, only to be left waiting and hoping that politician A will talk to us, or if not, maybe politician B will.

At the end of the day, many disregarded us as if they do not owe the rakyat anything, when it is the rakyat themselves who had voted them in.

So then it makes me wonder again: when people get voted in do they forget why they’re there? Are we voting for them to sit on a throne?

It leaves young, bright-eyed people like me feeling quite hopeless and pessimistic.

Such events only leave us with even more question marks about our future – we wonder if it’s even worth staying in the country, in which power obviously trumps goodwill.

Maybe that is just the reality of the world we live in – a global phenomena, perhaps. Unfortunately, power seems to trump most things.

*Ainaa Aiman works for FMT.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



