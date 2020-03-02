Muhyiddin wins this round, our turn awaits at GE15

Like many others, I must come to terms with the current political situation, confusing as it may be. What has happened came like a bolt from the blue. Rumours criss-crossed social media but most people either chose to ignore it or put it down as fake news.

FMT did run an article about the distinct possibility of a new alliance (unholy or otherwise) long before events unfolded over the past week. Well done.

Congratulations are in order for the 8th prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin who believes that politics is more important than principles according to Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

With principles, you live by a code. You grow up steadfast in the belief that it never profits a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul. And you bring these values home so that your children and grandchildren understand the importance of such things and live by that code.

In politics, you don’t live by any code but by what you can get out of it, even if it means betraying the people’s trust. You sell yourself to the highest bidder in the false belief that when you “sell out” it is in the interest of the nation and its people. How noble.

Shakespeare could not have written a better script.

Mahathir played a game of poker and lost big time. Alongside him and eventually opposite him was a seasoned poker player in Muhyiddin. Not only did Muhyiddin keep his cards close to his chest, he also kept some aces up his sleeve.

Here was a player who initiated the removal of the 5th prime minister, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, and the 6th, Najib Razak; here was the same player bringing down the 7th, Mahathir.

This same player brought Umno back into government despite it being a reason for Barisan Nasional’s loss at GE14. This same player fed PAS with the taste of federal power again by entering into a coalition with them after decades. There will be some window dressing for the smaller boys and that will be all.

A political maverick? Perhaps. Maybe it was written in the stars that he would some day be the leader of this nation by fair or foul means: in like manner, Anwar Ibrahim might never ever be the prime minister. Who knows?

Not everyone is blessed with the ability to understand the intricacies of politics. But one thing is for certain, you cannot underestimate the resolve of the common man who has nothing to lose at GE15.

You might break his bowl of rice, but you will never break his spirit. I should know. I am that common man.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

